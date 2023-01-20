Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Nissan GT-R update, Mazda's rotary revival | Autoblog Podcast #764

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, the last of 2022, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. The reveal of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid is the big news this week, but we also talk about the updates to the 2024 Nissan GT-R, Carvana's woes, Polestar's snow showroom, Mercedes moving away from EQ naming, Mazda's rotary range extender for the MX-30 and this year's NACTOY winners. We also talk about the cars in our long-term fleet — the BMW 330e and Kia EV6 — as well as the new 2023 BMW X1.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #764

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: