Winnebago shows Ford Transit-based electric eRV2 prototype

Winnebago took another step toward launching a series-produced electric RV by unveiling a Ford Transit-based prototype called eRV2 at a trade show in Florida. The battery-powered home on wheels features an elegant interior, and it's allegedly headed for production.

If the name rings a bell, it's likely because the eRV2 is a follow-up to the e-RV prototype unveiled in January 2022. Visually, there's not a lot going on: The eRV2 looks like a Transit van converted into a motorhome and wrapped in artistic-looking camouflage. It's what's under the body that counts here. The lithium-ion battery pack stores enough electricity for about 108 miles of driving range, which oddly is less than the 125-mile rating offered by the original prototype, but Winnebago assures us that it's "actively pursuing range extension opportunities."

Florida-based Lithionics Battery helped Winnebago design a lithium house battery called IonBlade that features a 48-volt system and offers over 15,000 watt-hours of electricity. It's thin, flat, and mounted under the floor to preserve as much interior space as possible. The company didn't forget about folks who want to spend a few days off the grid: A solar capacity of 900 watts enables up to seven days of boondocking.

Japandi principles (a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian design, according to Winnebago) influenced the interior layout. Amenities include swiveling front seats, cabinets, countertops, a high-speed Wi-Fi router, and a large mattress, and much of the interior is made with recycled or biodegradable materials. Winnebago Connect lets users remotely monitor the electrical and energy management systems.

Winnebago is currently testing the eRV2 in real-world situations to gain insight on how it can improve the powertrain and the model's design before signing off on the project. It said that the model will enter production "in the future," though it didn't give a specific timeframe.