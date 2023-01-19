Porsche expands its range of infotainment system retrofit kits

Porsche's Classic division is expanding its catalog of infotainment system retrofit kits. The company now offers devices that are compatible with 997-generation 911 models and 987-generation Cayman and Boxster models built from 2005 to 2008 as well as early Cayenne SUVs.

While some of these cars were equipped with a touchscreen-based infotainment system, the software lacks many of the features that drivers regularly rely on in 2023. Porsche points out 997-generation 911 owners were among the customers that requested a more modern solution.

The firm developed its retrofit kit to replace either the factory-fitted infotainment system or the CD player. Unlike most aftermarket systems, Porsche's offering blends in perfectly with the rest of the dashboard; the bezel's color matches the interior trim and the font matches the one that the company used in the 2000s. Owners who install an updated system can retain the factory speakers, amplifier and antenna.

Displayed on a 7-inch touchscreen, the software includes navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a trip computer said to provide "lots of useful driving data," plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. SiriusXM satellite radio compatibility is optional, and Porsche pledged to regularly update the infotainment system's maps. There's also a USB port that lets users connect a phone or a media device, and the unit designed for the 911, Boxster and Cayman lets the driver save personal settings like the lights and the climate control system.

Sold through Porsche Classic's partners and authorized Porsche dealers, the retrofit kit costs $1,476 excluding installation.

