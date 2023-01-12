Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition revealed with epic paint

The Mercedes-AMG SL is remarkably sporty to drive, so much so that there is now a racing-themed special edition. This is the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition — limited to 100 units — and while it’s not adding any extra performance to the table than a regular SL 63 has, it sure will remind you of Mercedes’ F1 team in appearance.

It’s meant to reflect the look of Mercedes’ 2021 F1 car, the W12. Lewis Hamilton raced that particular machine to a controversial second place in the Driver’s Championship, but Mercedes won the Constructors Championship without too much trouble over Red Bull. The SL 63’s paint on this special edition features a special, graduated transition, as the “High Tech Silver Metallic” blends into the “Obsidian Black Metallic” in the car’s rear fender. And yes, that’s paint, not a wrap. Even the stars along the sides and rear of the car are painted on, not stickered into place.

Beyond the special paint job in silver and black, you’ll notice tons of aqua Petronas-themed accents all over the car. The aqua paint can be found on the front bumper, side sills, rear diffuser and as a rim around the 21-inch forged matte black wheels. Both of Mercedes’ normally optional AMG Night Packages come as standard equipment to darken any otherwise bright trim. And in case you were wondering, the soft top is black.

As for the interior, Mercedes is going with black leather and microfiber seats and your choice of either red or yellow stitching. Tons of options will come standard, such as a heated carbon fiber steering wheel, a head-up display, Burmester 3D sound system, ambient lighting, the MBUX Interior Assistant and Mercedes’ Driver Assistance package.

Every Motorsport Collectors Edition SL will come with a special AMG car cover. Pricing wasn’t included in Mercedes’ announcement, but expect it to be way higher than a regular SL 63’s base price of $179,150.

