German tuner Mansory is known globally for putting controversial-looking body kits on high-end cars like the Maserati MC20. The company's first build of 2023 goes much further: called Venatus Coupé EVO C, it's a Lamborghini Urus that has been transformed into a coupe.

Lamborghini doesn't offer a two-door version of the Urus, the popular SUV is exclusively offered with four doors, so a substantial amount of time and effort went into completing the transformation. Mansory started by removing the four doors and shifting the b-pillars back by nearly eight inches. It then extended the front doors, widened the quarter panels, and, of course, fitted a full body kit that includes a redesigned front bumper with numerous vents and a splitter, side skirts, not one but two rear spoilers, plus a massive diffuser, among other add-ons.

Why bother? Well, the company notes that it has received several requests for a two-door Urus in the past couple of years.

Nearly every part of the cabin has been redesigned to some extent. The first Venatus Coupé EVO C features specific trim, blue leather upholstery, leather-upholstered floor mats, and ambient lighting integrated into the headliner. The ignition button has been relocated to the headliner as well (it's on the center console in the regular-production Urus) and the front seats now tilt forward to provide easy access to the individual rear seats separated by a center console. The word "Coupé" is embroidered into the four seatbacks, lest you forget what you're in.

The modifications don't end there. Pop the hood and you'll spot an evolution of the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that powers the standard Urus. It has been tuned to develop 900 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque in this application. In comparison, the stock Urus S and the Urus Performante are both rated at 657 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. The eight-cylinder spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission linked to shift paddles. Mansory quotes a zero-to-62-mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but it's of little interest to someone in the market for a heavily-modified Lamborghini Urus. For context, the Urus carries a base price of about $230,000. Mansory notes that this is the first of eight Urus coupes it plans to build in the coming years.

