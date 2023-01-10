2023 Porsche 911 Dakar will be offered with heritage-laced wraps

Porsche developed the 2023 911 Dakar as a tribute to some of the 911s that competed in rally events in the 1970s and 1980s. While the coupe looks cool even without options, buyers who want a more distinctive look will have three heritage-laced exterior wraps to choose from.

The 911 won the grueling Paris-Dakar rally for the first time in 1984, but Porsche's designers went deeper into the heritage well to come up with the three available wraps. They're a tribute to the cars that raced in the East African Safari rally in 1971, 1974, and 1978.

Priced at $5,260, the 1971-inspired wrap is white with black accents on the hood and on part of the fenders. The original car's rally plate has been replaced by a "Weissach-Dakar-Rallye" decal on the hood, Shell and Bilstein appear as sponsors on both sides, and the number 19 is a reference to the most successful 911 in that year's rally: a 911 S that finished fifth. Datsun's 240Z earned the first two spots in the event.

The 1974-inspired wrap costs $5,260 as well and puts a similar spin on a classic livery: It's white with black and blue stripes running down both sides. Here again, a "Weissach-Dakar-Rallye" decal and Shell logos add a finishing touch to the look.

Finally, the 1978-inspired wrap is instantly recognizable as a new take on the Martini Racing Team's emblematic white, blue and red livery. It eschews the sponsor decals and includes the number 14 on both doors in honor of the car that finished second during the event. Porsche priced this wrap at $7,510.

Buyers can order these wraps through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and the 1971 and 1974 wraps are available from Porsche dealers.