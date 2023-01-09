2023 Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV a little more expensive

Not long after Chevrolet released the 2023 Bolt EV, the automaker cut the price by $6,000 and gave those who'd paid the initial higher price a $6,000 discount. That made the price of a Bolt $26,595, or $28,195 for a Bolt EUV. Those numbers are going up a bit, the automaker raising prices by $900 for the Bolt and $600 for the Bolt EUV. A spokesperson told Green Car Reports, "Due to ongoing industry-related pricing pressures, the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV will see modest price increases starting in 2023, but we expect it to remain America’s most affordable EV. Chevrolet remains committed in its longstanding role to provide true value. We expect to continue building the record sales momentum we saw in 2022." The new prices are $27,495 for the Bolt, $28,795 for the Bolt EUV.

These MSRPs remain far below the 2022 prices of $32,495 for the Bolt and $34,495 for the Bolt EUV. On top of that, the Bolt qualifies for the full $7,500 tax credit at the moment. The little hatchback lost eligibility for the full credit at the beginning of 2019 after dealers succeeded in selling 200,000 units. From then, the max credit dropped to $3,750. The Inflation Reduction Act eliminated the sales cap rule, and when the IRS delayed the locally sourced battery requirement, the Bolt regained access to the $7,500 credit as of January 1, 2023. It's theoretically possible to get a loaded Bolt 2LT with adaptive cruise control, premium audio, an illuminated charge port, and fancy wheels for about $24,000 before taxes and fees.

At the time of writing, the new prices don't show up on the Chevrolet retail configurator. However, since GM confirmed them, don't be surprised at the new sums appearing on the a dealer build sheet.

Related video: