CES Part 1: Ram 1500 Revolution, VW ID. 7 | Autoblog Podcast #762

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, the first of 2023, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. This week they take a look at some of the reveals at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) starting with the Ram 1500 Revolution, Volkswagen ID.7 and Chrysler Synthesis interior concept. Since this was recorded earlier in the week, some CES reveals hadn't been shown yet, so tune in next week for commentary on additional CES cars.

They also discuss cars driven recently. Stocksdale talks about his first drive experience with the 576-horsepower Kia EV6 GT. Migliore meanwhile spent time in the EV6's cousin, the Genesis GV60, as well as the Acura Integra and the long-term BMW 330e plug-in hybrid. And they cap off the podcast with the Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #762

