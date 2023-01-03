First 2024 Mustang headed to Barrett-Jackson's Arizona auction

Two of the big signposts in the auto world in January are the Consumer Electronics Show and charity auctions that bring big money at Barrett-Jackson's annual Arizona affair. Some of the marquee models have included a first fifth-generation Toyota Supra VIN 001 crossing the block at the Biltmore Arizona in 2019, then the first production C8 Chevy Corvette in 2020, followed by the first minted GMC Hummer EV in 2021, Corvette sending another first down the aisle last year with Z06 VIN 001. Those four alone have garnered $11.7 million for various good causes, the real amount is much higher; Barrett-Jackson runs an entire charity docket every year with as many as 10 cars. Now it's Ford's turn to do it again, with Barrett-Jackson auctioning VIN 001 of the fastback 2024 Mustang GT as lot #3004 at this month's event.

The build slot's winning bidder gets to choose the 2024 Ford Mustang spec as they wish, from color and stripe to every non-conflicting interior option package. Our guess is the first pony car down the line will fit the active-valve performance exhaust at the very least, pushing the stock GT's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 output from 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft. However, we'd consider it a missed opportunity if the new Dark Horse didn't lead the way with its 500 hp and 418 lb-ft.

This Mustang sale will turn over 100% of the sale price to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. This year marks a big-ticket Mustang's return after a four-year absence. In 2019, Ford donated the first 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500, Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO Craig Barrett buying it for $1.1 million. Before that, a Shelby GT350R drove over the Arizona dais in 2015, leaving with $1 million. And a 2022 Ford Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition made another $1 million last year, but that wasn't at the January event.

There's no pre-sale estimate for this one because charity efforts skew valuations. Since this is a standard Mustang and not a Shelby, however, we'd normally expect something closer to the $300K pulled in when VIN 001 of the revived 2019 Mustang Bullitt crossed the block in 2018. But with the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone VIN 001 raking in $700,000 last year, it's hard to tell.

If you want to take your shot, the house expects bidding on this lot to take place on Saturday, January 28, at about 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time. If you miss out, there will be a few other Mustangs to choose from, or you could really wallow in the retail therapy by buying the world's only turbine-powered Batmobile re-creation from the 1989 Tim Burton film.

