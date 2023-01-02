Editors’ Picks December 2022 | Genesis G90, Mazda3 and an old favorite

The last Editors' Picks collection of 2022 consists of picks from three different segments. We recently got our first shot at the 2023 Genesis G90, which instantly found a warm place in our heart. Plus, a couple of favorites from years past came through. Look out for even more ratings come the new year as a ton of fresh metal comes onto the market. Tons of totally new EVs and sports cars may have hit the streets in 2022, but there are even more new and exciting cars coming. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in December month that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2023 Genesis G90



Image Credit: Zac Palmer

Quick take: The Genesis G90 is now a full-size sedan without any major compromises versus its competition. It rides beautifully, features a tech-forward but still usable interior and even has a powerful and refined powertrain. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Lexus LS 500, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 Pros: Gorgeous design, efficient and powerful powertrain, super-luxurious interior, great value Cons: Doesn't handle as well as competitors From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The Genesis G90 is all-new for 2023, and what a stupendous luxury sedan it is. The mild-hybrid twin-turbo V6 powertrain is smooth and powerful for effortless acceleration. Its air suspension and electronically controlled dampers waft you over poor pavement with nary a cabin disturbance. Every last luxury you might want for is present from auto-opening doors, massaging seats and rear wheel steering. It's all there for a price that is shockingly low versus the leading German luxury sedans, making it all the more impressive." In-depth analysis: 2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review: No more compromises 2023 Mazda3



Mazda3 Hatch front three quarter Image Credit: James Riswick

Quick take: The Mazda3 is a blast to drive and has an interior that rivals entry-level luxury cars. It's only real weakness is a slightly tight rear seat and cargo space. Score: 8.0 What it competes with: Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Nissan Sentra, Volkswagen Jetta Pros: Elegant exterior and interior design, enthusiast-friendly driving characteristics, fun Turbo option Cons: Cramped backseat and cargo space, infotainment isn't for everybody From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The Mazda3 is still one of the best compact cars you can buy. Sure, a Honda Civic is going to be way more usable with its massive utility, but nothing can compete with the Mazda when it comes to interior quality and attractiveness. The real allure to the Mazda3 is about the way it drives, though. Spring for either the manual or a Turbo model, and you're going to have a blast." News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "I love this car so much. I love the design. I love the materials. But most of all, I love the way this car steers and handles. Every fraction of a degree of steering input yields exactly as much change to the eager nose. The steering wheel gives you a high-definition picture of what's happening between the tires and the pavement. The chassis feels neutral and has plenty of grip. Even its simple torsion-beam rear suspension stays planted over slightly bumpy corners." In-depth analysis: 2023 Mazda3 Review: Performance and luxury at a budget price 2023 Jeep Wrangler

