Mercedes issues trio of small recalls to cap off an already recall-heavy year

We recently learned that Ford was the most recalled manufacturer in 2022, but Mercedes-Benz landed in the top five with 33 recalls involving nearly a million vehicles. Three of them appeared on December 16, involving tiny numbers of the brand’s more expensive machinery.

The most serious recall of the group involves a handful of AMG GLE53/GLE63, GLE350, GLE 450, and GLS450 SUVs. Mercedes recalled 69 vehicles for a steering coupling locking screw that can loosen and detach from the steering gear and cause a loss of steering control. Mercedes also found 11 AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 53 models with a potentially faulty center console latch. The automaker said that the center console could open during a crash, ejecting the contents into the cabin.

In a true “screw you, in particular” moment, Mercedes recalled one 2022 S500. The automaker said the car’s dashboard may not be properly attached and could cause improper deployment of the front passenger airbags. The unlucky S-Class owner can get part of their dashboard replaced under the recall.

These tiny recalls landed on the same day as a slightly more significant action from Mercedes. It recalled 278 2022 AMG G63 4x4 Squared SUV for a problem with the rear axle differential. The unit could crack, causing an oil leak, and Mercedes said the housing could break and lead to a loss of rear wheel control and power. That action is more serious than the others, as Mercedes advised owners to only drive their vehicles once they are inspected and repaired if needed.

Mercedes rival BMW had 19 recalls in 2022, a few of which involved comparably small numbers of vehicles. On October 5, the automaker recalled one of its brand-new iX M60 SUVs for an issue with the transmission's final drive gear in the electric drive unit. Another recall in September involved two Rolls-Royce Phantoms with improperly coated headlights.

Related Video