  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. GLB 250 News
Spy Shots

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB caught on public roads in new spy shots

The baby 'Benz appears to be getting a mild facelift

Dec 29th 2022 at 10:23AM
Mercedes GLB facelift 1
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 1
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 1
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 4
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 6
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 7
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 8
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 10
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 12
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 13
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 14
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 15
  • Mercedes GLB facelift 17

An updated Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class prototype was spotted tooling around in the snow in Europe this week, signaling that development on a refreshed model (likely for the 2024 model year) is nearing completion. We've heralded the baby 'Benz three-row as perhaps the company's best-packaged car, especially among its smaller offerings. We don't expect that to change, but with car prices headed skyward thanks to inflation, it'll take more than the same-old, same-old to get us excited about an updated model. 

This prototype is wearing camo typical of a car getting some minor exterior nips and tucks. The Rose Gold Metallic exterior is a nice touch (It's a holiday week, OK? Any excitement is welcome.) and that may indicate that the color will return for '24. Based on what we can see here, the nose will be smoothed off a bit, with fewer creases in the lower fascia and perhaps a grille that is a bit more flush with molded bumper, but with the vinyl still on there, it's tough to say. 

To keep pace, Mercedes is expected to offer an updated MBUX infotainment system along with a new 48-volt mild hybrid backbone for its powertrain. While these 48V setups don't have a significant impact on the driving experience by themselves, they enable a lot of tech that will aid Mercedes in its quest to electrify its lineup. In fact, the GLB already has an all-electric sibling, the EQB

Related Video

Featured Gallery2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB refresh spy photos

Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 Information

Mercedes-Benz GLB 250
Share This Photo X