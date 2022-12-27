Lamborghini to the rescue, providing high-speed transport for organ transplants

When speed is essential, and the purpose isn’t winning a trophy but perhaps saving a life, the call in Italy goes out for Lamborghinis.

For about five years, the Italian State Police has employed Lamborghini Huracans not only as patrol vehicles — with lights, a computer and other equipment necessary to perform traffic stops and arrests — but also used them for medical missions. In the most recent event, the cars were used to transport kidneys for time-sensitive organ transplants to hospitals in Rome and Modena.

In 2020, a Huracan delivered a kidney more than 300 miles in about two hours. Do the math, and the “mph” figure is startling. The police “thanked” the Lambo with a tweet that said, “Thanks to our Huracan we transported a donor kidney in time for a transplant to a person. “You don't need superpowers to save a life. Solidarity, technology and efficiency also help.”

The cars in use are specifically Huracan LP 610-4 models, equipped with all-wheel drive and a 610 horsepower naturally aspirated V10 motor. The machines are also outfitted with a refrigerated front trunk that incorporates a special refrigeration system for transporting human organs and for keeping cool temperature-sensitive medical goods.