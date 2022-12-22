2022 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² gets stop-drive order and recall

Mercedes-AMG is recalling over 250 units of the 2022 G63 4x4² due to a problem with the rear differential's housing. While this is a relatively small recall, it's serious enough that the company is urging owners not to drive their SUV until it's been inspected and repaired if needed.

Assigned recall number 22V-937 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes 278 examples of the G63 4x4² built between July 13 and October 21, 2022. Mercedes-AMG notes that only the lifted, limited-production 4x4² model is included in the campaign; the regular-production G63 isn't covered by the recall and neither is the non-AMG-branded G550 model.

The company explains that the recalled Gs were built with a rear differential housing that "might not meet the strength requirements" due to a "potential process deviation at a supplier." More specifically, the housing can crack without warning and allow fluid to leak onto the road, which increases the risk of a crash for other motorists. In more extreme cases, the housing can break and prevent the rear wheels from receiving power. The company states that it's not aware of injuries, deaths, warranty claims or field or service reports related to the defect.

Owners of affected Gs will need to take their SUV to the nearest dealership so that a technician can inspect the rear differential housing and replace the rear axle if needed. In the meantime, Mercedes is asking customers not to drive their G63 and it will arrange to have the 278 recalled units towed to the closest dealership. Owners can also ask the company to provide a loaner vehicle while their G is in the shop.

