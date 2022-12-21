Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life

Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.

This one's wearing Z06 badges on its flanks, yes, but one look at the rear tells a very different story. The flat-plane crank V8 in Chevy's screaming new performance variant is paired with a center-exit exhaust system that is clearly not installed on this prototype. The combination of Z06 styling elements with the body-colored grille insert and standard Stingray exhaust matches up perfectly with what we saw on the configurator a few weeks back. Those of you who wanted to see the Corvette with fewer contrast-colored bits will likely welcome the E-Ray's aesthetic. The grille's body-colored finish is visible on the body-side intakes too (note the Y-shaped, Z06-style blades) and both the front lip and rocker panel covers appear to be painted to match too, though that may just be Michigan's finest road salt. You be the judge.

Our spies also tell us that the engine also lacked the characteristic pitch of GM's new flat-plane crank V8. We can't confirm that, of course; we don't want to be out in the cold any more than Chevy's engineers. Yeah, we're on to you. We're still not 100% sure what to expect from Chevy's new hybrid coupe, the best reports so far claim that the drivetrain will consist of a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 rated at 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque with at least one electric motor on the front axle.

