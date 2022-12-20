Rivian R1T and R1S receive 'Snow' mode via over-the-air update

Rivian is making it easier for its electric R1T and R1S models to power through winter weather. The company released an over-the-air software update that adds a driving profile called "Snow" and expanded its app with remote features designed to keep owners warm.

The new "Snow" mode sounds similar to the winter-taming technology already offered by several carmakers. When engaged via the infotainment system's touchscreen, the drivetrain's 10th driving profile softens the throttle response to help prevent wheelspin, dials in a new brake regeneration setting called "Low" to stop the wheels from locking up, and makes the transition to the Auto-Hold function smoother.

Rivian explains that it developed the "Snow" mode exclusively for on-road use. It's what you'd select if you end up on an unplowed road on your way to work. It's not designed to be used off-road; the company recommends using the Off-Road All-Terrain mode for snowy trails.

In addition to the new driving profile, the latest round of over-the-air updates brings additional remote functions to the Rivian app. Owners can use their phone to remotely defrost the windows and door mirrors and turn on the heated seats or the heated steering wheel.

The update also fixes several software bugs, updates some of the suspension system's settings, improves the regenerative braking system's performance, and lets the vehicle "sleep" even if a door is left open. Rivian owners can download it starting in December 2022.

