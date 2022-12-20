Hennessey introduces 2023 F-150 VelociRaptoR 1000

It feels like just yesterday that we were grabbing the keys to a fresh 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R for our test drive at Silver Lake, but the aftermarket moves at the speed of demand, and Hennessey Performance thinks there's demand for a 1,000-horsepower upgrade package for the Blue Oval's new screamer. Meet the VelociRaptoR 1000. Yep, it's as silly as you think it is.

"The Hennessey VelociRaptor is the world's best-selling modified performance truck, of which we've built thousands for customers all around the globe. The VelociRaptoR 1000 raises the performance bar significantly in terms of sheer power. Add in the characteristic supercharger whine and the distinctive exhaust note from the unique cross-plane V8, and the package is unbeatable."

Hennessey doesn't have a final power figure ready yet, but the target is obvious: four digits or (or maybe a little more). Thanks to the GT500, this engine is already well-known to tuners like Hennessey, which might help explain how quickly its team turned this build around. The VelociRaptoR 1000 tosses the F-150 Raptor R's 2.65-liter supercharger in favor of a 3.8-liter head unit accompanied by a high-flow intake system, larger fuel injectors, upgraded fuel lines, and a new supercharger belt, Hennessey says.

Looks-wise, it's actually reasonably sedate. You'll get bolt-on bumpers and LED lighting, along with a 20" wheel wrapped in a (factory-diameter) 37" tire. Hennessey says each will leave the shop with a plaque commemorating its build number. Order banks are open, and you can inquire either via Hennessey's website or an affiliated Ford dealer, but final pricing will have to wait until the tuner firms up the rest of the package's specs.

