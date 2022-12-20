2023 Genesis Electrified G80 earns top IIHS safety rating

The Genesis GV60 gets most of the attention as far as electric cars from the Korean luxury brand, but it's not the only one on sale. The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 is out there, too, and like its flashy cousin, it has earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award.

It earned the best "Good" ratings in every crash test, as well as the "Superior" ratings for collision prevention. Its headlights are just rated "Acceptable," but that's sufficient for the Top Safety Pick+ rating. As a side note, child seat LATCH anchor access was rated "Marginal," and seatbelt reminders were rated "Acceptable."

The Genesis lineup is full of Top Safety Pick+ award winners. Every sedan, including the gas-powered G80, gets it, as well as all its SUVs, including the aforementioned GV60 electric. Many of the G80's midsize luxury sedan competitors get the rating as well, such as the Mercedes E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Tesla Model 3, Audi A6 and A7 and Volvo S60 and S90.

