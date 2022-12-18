Rivian aces IIHS crash tests, gets Top Safety Pick+ rating

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began testing the Rivian R1T around May of this year, we're still awaiting its ratings for the electric pickup. Meanwhile, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has completed its crash tests of the R1T, the pickup earning a Top Safety Pick+ rating. Based on the IIHS system, that means the Rivian truck earned the top score of "Good" in the moderate front overlap, small front overlap , rollover, and head restraint tests, that every trim comes standard with automatic safety features that score either "Advanced" or "Superior," and every trim comes with headlights rated "Acceptable" or "Good." It is among a brace of EVs awarded Top Safety Pick+, but joins the Toyota Tundra as the only other pickup with the highest rating.

Rivian did its homework, the EV maker having sent the R1T out for crash testing at an independent lab before NHTSA and the IIHS got a turn. Rivian posted the results of those tests earlier this year.

You can check out a video of the moderate front overlap test above, the small overlap test below. It appears the IIHS is currently testing the R1S, the battery-electric SUV so far earning Good marks in the head restraint test and Superior marks for its crash-prevention systems and headlights. Our suspicion is that there's another Top Safety Pick+ rating in the making,