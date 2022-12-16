Ford shows the shape of its planned European midsized electric SUV

Moving forward in its plans for an electric future — and further abandoning its stalwart models like the Fiesta and Focus — Ford is teasing a bit more information on a “medium-sized” crossover due to be launched next year in Europe.

No naming official details as yet on what the German-made model might be called, but it is fairly clear that the machine will be constructed on Volkswagen’s MEB platform that also underpins VW’s ID.4 EV.

The shadowy shape posted on Twitter by Peter Zillig, chief of marketing for Ford of Europe, has an upright front end, a slab-sided profile and a lowered roofline compared to the Volkswagen. Range after a single charge is expected to be a bit more than 300 miles.

In an announcement Thursday, Zillig said Ford overseas will promote a new “adventurous spirit” marketing mantra to support its fleet of up to seven new electrics planned for production by 2024.

The Medium model is scheduled to slot above Ford’s planned electric version of the Puma, and below another new SUV, referred to as “Sports Crossover,” and to be based on VW’s ID.5. It will follow the smaller version in 2024, Ford executives said.

