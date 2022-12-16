Florida Men ejected from tumbling tanker truck filled with oil

You're driving a speeding truck. You and your running buddy are not wearing seatbelts. The truck rolls over and careens down the road, and your world goes upside down and backwards. The two of you are then ejected through the windshield. This is a set of circumstances that does not promise a happy ending.

But you are Florida Men. Stalwarts of the absurd. And as luck would have it, the truck you managed to flip is filled with 1,300 gallons of cooking oil — meaning that the roadway is nicely greased, and you slip and slide to a soft landing.

That's what happened to these two men, who were able to hop to their feet after the crash. The driver was a 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, and the crash took place in Lee County. Neither of the truck's occupants were badly injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the truck seems to be moving awfully fast.

The security video above was broadcast on Tampa's WFLA. It's brief. But it's greasy good.