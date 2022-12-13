Ford Megazilla crate engine rumbles into Indianapolis

In 2020, Ford Performance announced the Megazilla V8 crate engine around the time the Performance Racing Industry trade show should have been happening in Indianapolis. The show was canceled that year, so the tuning division announced it in a video. This year's PRI trade show happened as scheduled, and Motor Authority reports Ford Performance went to Indy to debut the newest best thing to come in a crate. Megazilla uses the same cast iron block and forged crankshaft as its smaller brother, the Godzilla gas engine found in the newest Super Duty pickup. Megazilla also measures in at the same 7.3-liters of displacement and works with the same 10.5:1 compression ratio. But Megazilla gets Mahle forged pistons on Callies forged Ultra H-beam connecting rods, CNC-ported cylinder heads and a low-profile intake manifold breathing through the 92-millimeter throttle body pulled from the Mustang Shelby GT500's Predator V8 replacing Godzilla's 80-mm throttle body.

The stock Godzilla makes 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 475 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The stock Megazilla makes 615 hp at 5,800 rpm and 640 lb-ft of torque at 3,800 rpm; more than 500 lb-ft are available from 2,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm. No turbochargers or superchargers were harmed in the making of this power. It's all motor.

And even though Ford spokespeople have said Megazilla was designed "to be easier to drop into car applications rather than just trucks," those output numbers represent Ford's modesty. Brian Wolfe took an atmospheric Godzilla engine with similar internal upgrades, a 90-mm throttle body, and a 12.5:1 compression ratio to 789 hp and 558 lb-ft.

There are two big numbers we're still awaiting, the first being weight; Godzilla comes in at 580 pounds. Megazilla hits the market sometime in Q2, bringing us to the second big number, the price. Staring with Godzilla's $9,175 MSRP, our guess is between $15,000 and $20,000. Start saving.

