Donkervoort F22 is better, faster, stronger, larger

Dutch super sports car maker Donkervoort ended the run of its decade-old D8 GTO with the JD70 special edition named for founder Joop Donkervoort. The company claimed that roadster could pull more than 2 g of peak lateral acceleration on the custom semi-slick Nankang AR-1 tires. The 1,543-pound JD70 made 415 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, pulling a claimed 1.02 g of straight-line acceleration on its way to 62 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds, 124 mph in 7.7 seconds, and a 174-mph terminal velocity. There's more and less of everything with the firm's first all-new product since the D8, known as the F22 — named for new boss Denis Donkervoort's daughter Filippa, born this year.

Slightly larger to improve occupant room, aerodynamics, and luggage space, the F22 weighs 1,654 pounds. It's Audi-sourced 2.5-liter inline-five engine now makes 492 hp and a massively increased 472 lb-ft, which Donkervoort says shrinks the 0-60 run to under 2.5 seconds. The run to 124 mph takes 7.5 seconds, top speed increases to 180 mph. We haven't been given a straight-line g figure, but lateral acceleration maxes out 2.15 g. That's all achieved with a five-speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheels through a Torsen limited-slip differential and a switchable Bosch rev-matching system. The standard aluminum alloy wheels are again wrapped in custom Nankangs, 235/40 ZR18 in front, 275/35 ZR19 in back. Forged alloys that shed 8 pounds per wheel and carbon wheels that shed 14 pounds per are on the options sheet. Getting back to zero comes courtesy of AP Racing brakes clamping 13-inch steel discs in front. Buyers wanting marginal gains can option an adjustable Bosch ABS.

The Ex-Core 2.0 carbon and aluminum chassis is twice as rigid as the D8 GTO's chassis. Wearing bodywork, the F22 stretches four inches longer and 3.2 inches wider than the predecessor, sized at 159 inches long, 75.3 inches wide, a dinky 43.5 inches tall. Those measurements are five inches longer than a Mazda MX-5 Miata, seven inches wider, and three inches lower. The F22 comes with active shocks that can raise the car up to 1.4 inches.

A carbon-paneled targa roof makes for all-weather comfort. The T-top panels can be removed via manual latches and stored in the trunk, leaving a center crossbar if desired; that crossbar can also be removed by pressing a button on the dash. That dash is sparse, a small screen behind the steering wheel standard, an optional iPad for infotainment controls placed ahead of the passenger. That shotgun rider will want long arms, the F22 coming with six-point harnesses over custom Recaro seats as standard.

As is the way of things, buyers claimed the initial 50-unit run immediately, so Donkervoort has added 25 more units to production. You can try to get a build slot for a starting price of €245,000 ($258,265) before extras and taxes. First deliveries are scheduled for next year, and Donkervoort's already working on the follow-up, so don't be too disappointed this one gets away.