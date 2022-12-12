  2. Report
Report

BMW M3 CS reportedly due out in 2023 with 543 horsepower

That's a big increase over the regular M3

Dec 12th 2022 at 2:30PM
2022 BMW M3 oops where did that post come from
BMW's M division spent 2022 celebrating its 50th birthday with special cars like the 3.0 CSL and the long-awaited M3 Touring. While the celebratory year is almost over, the company isn't taking a break and a leak has allegedly revealed key details about the M3 CS.

The next evolution of the current-generation M3 will enter production in March 2023, according to documents discovered by enthusiast forum Bimmerpost. Positioned above the M3, the CS will offer enthusiasts a 543-horsepower evolution of the standard car's twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six engine and it will come standard with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. One interesting point that's still up in the air is the transmission: the leaked documents provide a great deal of technical details but list a question mark in the transmission field.

In comparison, the twin-turbo straight-six develops 473 horsepower in the base M3 (pictured); it spins the rear wheels and it's available with a six-speed manual transmission. Horsepower grows to 503 in the automatic-only Competition, which is offered with rear- or all-wheel-drive.

Although the leaked documents look legit, nothing is set in stone at this stage and BMW hasn't released official details about the M3 CS. An unverified report claims that the CS will be automatic- and all-wheel-drive only, though the similar M4 CSL is offered with rear-wheel-drive. Another interesting point that's still up in the air is how much the M3 CS will weigh. The aforementioned CSL weighs about 240 pounds less than a regular-production M4 but mind the L: it's a lightweight model. BMW may choose not to put the M3 on such an extreme diet.

We expect that BMW will unveil the super-sedan in the coming weeks, likely with a six-digit price tag, and production may be strictly limited.

