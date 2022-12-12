2023 Honda Civic Type R TCR revealed, even wider than road car

Just like the last generation, the introduction of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R means that there's a new TCR-class race car based on the same hot hatchback. It has just been revealed, and it looks mighty mean. Honda claims it performs even better than before, too.

Despite that claim, Honda didn't reveal many specifics. It mostly just noted that it should produce more downforce, and that its new chassis offers better handling. Under the hood is a race-prepped version of the Type R's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder coupled with a racing transmission. Based on the old TCR, power output is probably around 340 horsepower, give or take a few depending on tune.

As with the old model, the Type R TCR will be built and developed by JAS Performance in Italy (yep, they're Italian race cars). In the U.S., they'll be available through HPD. A variety of options are available such as driver cooling, a rapid refueling system, fancier driver information display, ABS and more lighting.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet. The old car was around $170,000 with no options. HPD will open ordering on February 1, and the race debut for the car will be in April in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

