Fisker Ronin previewed as electric four-door, four-seater convertible

Fisker plans to expand its range of electric vehicles with a four-door, four-seater convertible called Ronin. The model is being engineered to have "the world's longest range for a production EV," according to the company, and a new digital rendering gives us a better look at it.

Published on the official Fisker website, the computer-generated preview image shows a convertible with a futuristic-looking front end that's characterized by a light strip made up of individual LEDs. There's no grille, which isn't surprising for an electric vehicle, but it looks like designers chiseled air intakes into the lower part of the front bumper. McLaren-like dihedral front doors and massive wheels add a touch of drama to the design. We don't know how the rear doors open yet, and Fisker hasn't released images of the Ronin's rear end or interior yet.

Earlier in 2022, company founder Henrik Fisker pledged that the Ronin will offer 660 miles of driving range when tested on the WLTP cycle used in Europe. While the convertible's EPA-estimated range will undoubtedly be lower, even a 500-mile range would be an impressive figure. We don't know how Fisker plans to achieve that yet. In terms of specifications, all that's been announced is that the Ronin will offer "extremely high levels of performance" and serve as "a showcase for [Fisker's] internal engineering, powertrain and software capabilities." It's being developed by Magic Works, a United Kingdom-based division tasked with bringing special high-end projects to production.

If everything goes according to plan, Fisker will unveil the Ronin as a close-to-production concept in August 2023 and will begin building the model the following year, according to Motor Authority. Pricing will reportedly start under $200,000. In the meantime, the company will continue developing a smaller, far more affordable, and Foxconn-built EV called Pear that's allegedly due out by the end of 2024.