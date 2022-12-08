2024 Buick Encore GX spy photos reveal Wildcat-based design

After the reveal of the Buick Wildcat concept car, the company made it clear the styling would appear on many upcoming cars. We've seen it on the recently revealed Envista for China and the U.S., and it will appear on the first Electra electric SUV. But apparently the design language will be adapted to current Buick models, too, as evidenced by the spy photos of the new Encore GX shown above.

This is clearly a refreshed Encore GX, as it's mostly the same from the A-pillars back. But the whole front end has been given a radical makeover with the Wildcat's basic looks. There's one large grille placed low in the fascia with horizontal slats. It has a pointy nose and angry headlights. It's a much more aggressive design compared to the borderline cute look of the current Encore GX.

The only other significant change to the Encore GX, at least from the outside, is the use of the new Buick badge. It has the three new shields placed at the same height and without the circle. At the back, the word "BUICK" is spelled out in chrome lettering below the new badge.

Since this car is completely uncovered and in production-ready guise, we're betting the refreshed Encore GX will launch sometime next year as a 2024 model. Being a refresh, it will likely have the same turbo 1.2- and 1.3-liter three-cylinder engines with front- or all-wheel drive and either a CVT or nine-speed automatic transmissions.

