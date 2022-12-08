Automakers seem to be figuring out headlight performance faster and faster. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has just announced two more cars that receive the organization's Top Safety Pick+ award due to improved lighting: the 2023 Kia EV6 and 2023 Audi A5.

Both cars had top scores for crash tests and crash-prevention systems, but some versions of each car had underperforming lights. In the case of the Audi, one version had "Marginal" headlights, and the Kia had a version with "Poor" headlights. Now all EV6 lights are "Good," and the A5 has lights rated "Good" or "Acceptable."

The A5 joins much of the rest of the Audi lineup in having the Top Safety Pick+ rating, and the Kia joins its platform siblings Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60 in the award.

Related video: