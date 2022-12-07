Euro-market Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge add efficiency, range

Volvo's tweaked the powertrain specs for the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge in Europe in both front- and all-wheel-drive trims. (We don't get the FWD versions here, only the AWD models.) First reported by CarsUK as a rumor, Autocar dug into the details after the new models hit some EU configurators. The big change there is that the front-drivers are now rear-drivers, engineers moving the single motor to the rear axle in the name of efficiency. The battery in the single-motor cars stays the same size at 67 kWh, but motor output rises from 228 horsepower to 235 hp. Even better, the C40 Recharge goes from an estimated 270 miles on a charge to 296 miles, the XC40 Recharge goes from an estimated 260 miles on a charge to 286 miles on the WLTP cycle.

The AWD Recharge Twin trims get a larger battery, swapping the 78-kWh unit (75 kWh usable) for a 82-kWh unit (78 kWh usable). Their motors put out the same combined 402 hp as before, but do so with a rear bias. Instead of each motor making 201 hp, the front motor makes 161 hp, the rear 241 hp. Their ranges climb even more, the C40 gaining 37 miles of range to go an estimated 315 miles on a charge, the XC40 adding 42 miles to go an estimated 311 miles on the WLTP cycle. Volvo also upped the fast charging capability for the Recharge from 150 kW to 200 kW. The upgrade cuts the charge time from 10% to 80% by 10 minutes, to 27 minutes, matching the time required for the single-motor trims with the smaller battery to refill the same amount.

The revised models can be ordered in Europe now but won't go into production until next year, the Recharge versions in May, the single-motor versions in autumn. Prices are up about 10%.

It's thought the Polestar 2 will be in line for the same changes. We asked Volvo USA about the revisions coming to the U.S., aand spokesperson responded, "We will have more details to share on the U.S. offer at a later date."