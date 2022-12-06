Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon get price bumps for 2022 and 2023

The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon will be here soon. Meanwhile, the 2022 midsize pickups are apparently out of production but haven't stopped going up in price. Caught by GM Authority, the configurators for both show what we expect to be a last increase after several other small bumps throughout the year. The MSRPs for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado and their differences from the most recent pricing, after the $1,495 destination charge, are:

WT; $28,105 ($875)

LT: $30,430 ($400)

Z71: $37,295 ($400)

ZR2: $45,095 ($400)

Recently released pricing shows the 2023 Colorado Work Truck will start at $30,695, $2,590 more than the 2022 Work Truck. The 2023 Colorado ZR2 starts at $48,295, which is $3,200 more than the 2022 Colorado ZR2.

The 2023 Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss will move the goal posts for the top trim, its $57,590 price after destination a whopping $7,175 more than the most expensive 2022 model, which is the ZR2 Crew Cab Short Box starting at $50,415.. The Desert Boss differentiates itself with a specific front fascia, a light bar on the roof, an underbody camera, sports bar and sail panel in the bed, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, plus special badging and decals.

GMC Canyon pricing

Similar goings-on have taken place in the GMC Canyon corral as well, that truck's price increasing $400 on every trim. The new MSRP's for the Canyon's 2022 runout are:

Elevation Standard: $30,480

Elevation: $35,480

AT4: $42,095

Denali: $44,895

The most expensive trim is the Denali Crew Cab Long Box with the 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder at $52,645. The entry bar for the 2023 Canyon goes way up, that pickup starting at $38,095 after destination, a $7,615 surge over the 2022 Canyon. Two new Canyon trims outstrip the 2022 Canyon's max price, the 2023 Canyon AT4X coming in at $56,995, the special edition Canyon AT4X Edition 1 costing a monumental $66,290. The special package adds goodies similar to the Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss like a light bar, winch, new bumpers, skid plates, and badging.