2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance brings the torque

For 2023, the line of AMG hybrids expands in number of models and absolute size with the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance. Not only is it the biggest of the AMG hybrids in size, being based on the brand's flagship sedan, it also has the most torque and the biggest battery.

The powertrain layout is very similar to the GT 63 S E Performance with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 up front making 603 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. At the rear, there's an electric motor making 188 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque with its its own two-speed transaxle and electronically-controlled limited-slip differential. Combined output is 791 horsepower and 1,055 pound-feet of torque.

What this all means is that the S 63 E Performance can hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. But being a plug-in hybrid, it can do more than just go fast, it can also run without gasoline, at least for a little while. It has a larger version of the liquid-cooled battery pack from the GT 63 and C 63 E Performance models at 13.1 kWh. No range estimate was given, but at more than twice the capacity of the GT 63's battery, but roughly similar size and powertrain, we would expect a range of between 15 and 20 miles. And the S 63 can run in full-electric mode up to 87 mph.

Naturally, power isn't the only performance upgrade. Brakes have been upgraded to 15.7-inch rotors with six-piston calipers at the front, and 15-inch rotors with single-piston calipers at the back. Carbon ceramic versions are optional. Additional bracing has been added to the chassis at both ends. The suspension is the active air suspension version with electronically adjustable shocks and active anti-roll bars. The shocks have been retuned with a bigger difference between sport and comfort settings. Rear wheel steering is standard, too, as are active engine mounts, apparently a first for the S-Class.

And in typical AMG fashion, there are some visual updates to the S 63. It gets the vertical-slotted AMG grille, which is another first for the S-Class. An AMG badge replaces the Mercedes star hood ornament. More aggressive lower fascias and side skirts are fitted, too, along with 21-inch wheels. Inside, there are unique options for stitching, colors and trim, plus the AMG sport steering wheel.

Exact timing for availability and the pricing are still unannounced. But look for the S 63 to go on sale within the year, and to be one of the most expensive S-Class models on offer.

