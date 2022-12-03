Updated Volkswagen ID.3 announced with new infotainment

The electric Volkswagen ID.3 will receive its first round of updates in the spring of 2023. Developed largely for the European market, the first member of the firm's growing range of ID-branded EVs will get a nip-and-tuck on the exterior and an updated infotainment system.

Volkswagen is keeping the hatchback's new look under wraps for the time being, but it pledged that feedback received from early customers influenced many of the updates. Imelda Labbé, one of the company's board members, stresses that "the design has matured and we've upgraded the materials used in the interior." Preview sketches (pictured) suggest that the visual updates include a redesigned front bumper.

Inside, the smallest and most affordable electric Volkswagen will gain a new infotainment system with better performance and a 12-inch touchscreen. We're told a removable luggage compartment floor and a center console with two cupholders will be standard as well.

Volkswagen will release additional details about the updated ID.3 in the coming months and the model's full unveiling is scheduled for the spring of 2023. There's no indication that the hatchback will be sold in the United States, but it's not too far-fetched to assume that the new infotainment technology it will usher in could sooner or later find its way to other ID-badged electric models, including the ID.4 crossover. We certainly hope so, considering the poor infotainment experience we've had with the ID.4.

It will be interesting to see if and how the ID.3 range grows. As of writing, the model is exclusively offered as a four-door hatchback, though buyers have several powertrain options to choose. Volkswagen previous hinted at an ID.3 convertible and a 329-horsepower hot hatch.

