Toyota Grand Highlander spy photos reveal the extra length

We didn't get to see much of the Toyota Grand Highlander with the automaker's teaser yesterday. So one of our spy photographers has helped out. In these photos, it's quite clear that that the Grand Highlander's grand-ness is all about a longer body.

It is fortunate that this prototype was photographed at a Toyota facility (many Toyotas in the backgrounds), because it would be tough to identify it as anything in particular out on public roads. It's just so thickly covered by camouflage. We can just make out the grumpy-looking front fascia of the regular Highlander, at the nose, though (scowling headlights and frowning grille).

Knowing what's underneath the wrappings, it does become clear that from roughly the C-pillar forward, the Grand Highlander is identical to the standard model on sale right now. From that pillar back, the SUV has been stretched a few inches. Not only that, but the roof at the back looks a touch higher than on the current one, likely to give a small bump in headroom in the third row, in addition to a bit more rear legroom, both weak points for the regular Highlander.

The Grand Highlander will be fully revealed at the Chicago Auto Show in February. We expect it will use the same set of powertrains from the regular model: a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder and a naturally aspirated hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder.

