Last minute gift ideas - best holiday deals on car and truck accessories

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Still need to get some holiday shopping done? These deals should make your life a little easier. We've gathered up some of our favorite car and truck accessory deals for the holiday season below. If you're in the market, be sure to snag what you need before it jumps back up to full price!

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 1700degree and rear 150-degree super-wide viewing angles and six-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here.

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155-degree front camera, 165-degree back camera and 160-degree rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture six-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 six-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24-hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has over 6,400 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

This Qifutan phone holder sets itself apart thanks to its bendable aluminum gooseneck, which allows drivers more options for phone placement than more traditional mounts. Although the photo above shows the holder attached to the windshield, there's also an option to attach it straight to the dashboard. There's even a helpful video that gives users step-by-step instructions on how to set it up. This mount even includes an anti-shake stabilizer, despite its unique design. Last but not least, like many others, it also includes a 360-degree rotating ball joint. The Qifutan is currently the best-selling dash-mounted holder on Amazon, with over 13,000 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5 rating.

This Cindro option is another vent-mounted phone holder, but it's made of hollow silicone rubber, intended to hold your phone more tightly than other silicone arm clips. It also has a 360-degree rotating ball joint, allowing drivers to adjust the position phone to their liking. With over 3,000 Amazon reviews, it's sitting at 4.4 out of 5 stars. A word of caution about the Cindro, though, this one can only be used on a traditional style horizontal air vent and can't be used on vertical or round vents.

This Suuson phone holder is great if you're the kind of person who likes options. This one can be mounted to your vent, windshield or dashboard. It employs a strong adhesive that won't leave residue and also uses a one-step locking mechanism for ease of use. The material used can even withstand temperatures from -4-degree F to 203-degree F! Like the others, this phone holder includes a 360-degree ball joint, but unlike many others it also has a telescopic arm which extends from 4.43-inches to 7.31-inches, allowing for more maneuverability. The Suuson is also covered with a thick layer of silica gel to help prevent potential scratches to your phone, even during bumpy rides. It's the highest-rated mount on our list with a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars after 4,300 Amazon reviews.

This portable ThisWorx vac has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port. It features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. This one also comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It includes a spare HEPA filter.

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes three different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

This Echo Auto can turn your phone into your car’s infotainment system. It features eight microphones that can hear you speak over road noise and music, and comes with an easy to use vent mount. Plus, right now it’s only $14.99, which is practically less expensive than a late night trip to Taco Bell. Check to make sure it’s compatible with your car before you buy.

This is Amazon’s #1 best seller in “Detailing Tools.” We’ve used it, and we love it for its unmatched ability to clean the hard-to-reach areas of your car, like the air vents or cupholders. Because this putty-like substance doesn’t leave a residue behind, you won’t have to mop up with paper towels. It can also be used to remove dirt and dust from delicate tech gadgets like your laptop or keyboard. A great addition to your car detailing kit, or just to have around the house, especially for about $7.

This is the deal worth waiting for all year long. There are no doubt countless Subarus, Jeeps and Broncos looking a bit worse for wear after climbing trailheads all summer, and it can be daunting to stock up on car cleaning supplies at full price. If you’re starting from scratch, the HOL126 14-Piece Car Wash Kit is 30% off, works with your garden hose and comes with almost everything you need to make your car look close to new again. If you already have the basics, though, it’s a great time to stock up on microfiber towels, a clay block kit, or some Mr. Pink cleanser, up to 30% off.

This new-and-improved Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax formula provides a glossier finish than ever before, increased protection and even more water beading than the previous formula. The wax promises to be easy to use even with the sun beating down, and the new synthetic formula provides long-lasting protection and, of course, gives cars a great glossy shine. Importantly, this wax is "safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats" and it can be applied either by hand or with a polisher.

This 11 oz. container of Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus paste wax is formulated with carnauba and polymers to provide your paint with protection and of course a glossy shine. According to Meguiar's it's safe for clear coats and is made for easy application and removal. The wax can be applied by hand or with a dual action polisher. As a nice bonus, this wax comes with a soft foam applicator, so if you don't already have one, you won't have to buy one separately.

How to wax a car

Wondering how to use your new wax? Check out our video series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle. Since we based these picks on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you'd like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner was made to work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

This Honey-Can-Do organizer is great if you don't need all the bells and whistles and are looking to save a few bucks. Like the others, it has multiple pockets, a mechanism to keep it from sliding around, and this one even has loop handles to make it easier to carry.

Motortrend Burgundy FlexTough Contour Liners - $39.07 (11% off)

These burgundy floor mats from Motor Trend are a solid option for keeping your floors clean. They feature "Flex Tough" construction and use "advanced performance rubber polymers" that are rigorously tested to ensure they won't crack or deform. The mats are coated with rubberized nibs on the bottom to prevent them from slipping and have grooves on top to give your foot a bit more traction as well. They're built to guard against anything from spills to mother nature and should hold up through rain, snow, and mud. The front mats are sized 30 inch long x 21.5 inch wide and the rear mat is sized 58-inch long x 18-inch wide, but if you need to be even more precise with the sizing, the mats are made to be trimmable with only a pair of scissors.

This NEXPOW jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4 degrees F to 140 degrees F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

This deal is similar to the NEXPOW jump starter above, but if you need a bit more power, this is the one you should go for. This beast has enough power to jump most 12 volt vehicles on the road including vehicles with up to 8.0-liter gas and 8.0-liter diesel engines. It will also work for motorcyles, watercraft, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawnmowers, yachts, snowmobiles and more. Once charged up, the device can hold the charge for more than three months. It also features a built-in LED emergency flashlight with four modes. You can even use it to charge your USB devices like phones and tablets.

This Stanley J5C09 JUMPiT delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps. As a safety precaution, it includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection, so you won’t have to worry quite as much about user error. This starter also features a built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires, a built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night, and a built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port. Keep in mind, however, that this jump starter requires but does not include a standard household extension cord for charging.

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features eight different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

The AVAPOW 1500A is a lot like the unit above, just slightly less powerful and a little easier on the wallet. This one can jump start cars, SUVs, and boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4 degrees F all the way up to 140 degrees F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. Like some others, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging.