Polestar 2 crashes its way to 5-star safety rating from NHTSA

Polestar is ending the year on a high note. It announced that the Polestar 2 earned a coveted five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a score that makes the electric sedan one of the safest new cars on American roads.

NHTSA awarded the Polestar 2 a five-star rating after putting the sedan through its standard testing regimen, which includes front, side, and rollover crashes. The 2 excelled in these three areas earning five stars across the board. It comes standard with several electronic driving aids including forward collision warning, a lane departure warning system, and autonomous emergency braking. Polestar notes that, while it's a standalone carmaker, it can dive into sister company Volvo's vast expertise in the realm of safety to ensure the cars it builds keep their occupants as safe as possible.

European officials gave the 2 a five-star rating as well. They awarded it a 93% score for adult occupant protection, an 89% score for child occupant protection, an 80% score for vulnerable road users protection, and an 83% score in the safety assist department.

With the limited-edition, plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 retired, the 2 stands out as the only current member of the Polestar range. It won't stay on its own for long: It will soon be joined by a recently-unveiled electric crossover called 3 that should significantly expand the brand's annual sales. Additional models will make their debut in the coming years, including a fastback-like crossover named 4 and a $200,000 drop-top.