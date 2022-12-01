Autoblog Technology of the Year Award Special | Autoblog Podcast #758

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The trio begin by discussing the 2022 Technology of the Year award. Ford's Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch hauling/towing tech as tested in the F-150 Lightning won this year. Why the Ford won, how testing went down and Ford's competition — including the GMC Hummer EV and Genesis GV60 — are discussed.

After diving through the Technology of the Year award testing, the three take on this week's news. A mysterious vehicle based on the Corvette (that isn't a Corvette) is supposedly on its way. Audi is giving us "Performance" versions of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback. Plus, we discuss a recent study that provides data for the 10 longest lasting vehicles on the road today. After the news, the crew dive into the cars they've been driving this week. Greg's been behind the wheel of a Nissan Pathfinder, while Jeremy and Zac have been driving some plug-in hybrids, including the Lexus NX 450h+ and Autoblog's long-term BMW 330e xDrive.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #758

