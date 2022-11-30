Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage

If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.

This is the first time the house has been listed since its construction. Listed by Rob Johnson at Brown Harris Stevens, the getaway's been on the market for at least five months at an asking price of $33.8 million. It's easy to call that price crazy, but any regular reader has seen limited-edition hypercars asking $4 million or more sold out before being made public, so potential craziness isn't necessarily the obstacle here.

If parking for 36 rides isn't enough, the unconnected parcels are 5.3 and 5.13 acres, enough to fit another few hundred cars and a couple of righteous man compounds as opposed to mere man caves.

The rest of the property contains just about everything one would expect from the Mansion Starter Kit: Double staircase in the grand entry foyer, master suite, giant eat-in kitchen, formal and informal dining rooms, living room and bar areas, multiple offices, library, mudroom off the above-ground garage, gym and "play space," golf sim room, wine cellar, seven wood burning fireplaces, staff cottage, pools and spas, and an indoor kennel big enough for three large dogs. The Zillow listing says the home comes with a washer and dryer, so don't worry about getting nickel-and-dimed on the appliances. That's money you can save for property taxes, which will come to $381,264 annually based on the latest mill rate for Greenwich if the property were assessed at the asking price.