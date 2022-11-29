Bertone wants to make wedges great again

Of all the unheard-of brands being resurrected every day, here's one we're interested in. Bertone is on the way back after a couple of decades of rough going. Giovanni Bertone founded the Italian design house in 1912, but it was the postwar years while being run by Nuccio Bertone that the company penned one legend after another. Lancia Stratos, Lamborghini Miura and Countach, Ferrari Dino 308 GT4, Fiat X1/9, and so on. A 2014 bankruptcy led to being bought by Mauro and Jean-Frank Ricci, brothers who own an auto industry consultancy called Akka that's worked with Aston Martin, Ford, and the Volkswagen Group. Their only public showcase with Bertone so far was the 2016 Smart Bertone, an electric two-seater with more than three times the horsepower of the standard Smart Electric Drive. We don't know what the Ricci brothers are planning, but a video at Bertone's new website and an Instagram account tell us, "The timeless icon is reborn."

The Bertone Nuccio was the firm's final concept before bankruptcy, a 100th anniversary celebration that attempted to combine Bertone's hallmark flourishes into a wedgy berlinetta without much success. This new effort looks more promising. Based on the coupe in the teased image, we'll expect something supercar-ish. Based on the rear diffuser design in the teaser video and what could be two elongated exhaust ports, it's possible there's an internal combustion engine behind the cockpit. The arrowhead side vent recalls the 1968 Alfa Romeo Carabo and 1970 Lancia Stratos Zero concepts, both just as important as any of the roadgoing cars. And the video reveals a ton of detailing, especially around the LED headlights and taillights and the wheels.

This year being Bertone's 110th anniversary and "110" featuring prominently in the teasers, it shouldn't be long before we find out what "The dawn of a new era for contemporary Bertone" means.