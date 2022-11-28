Hennessey Mammoth TRX Overland Edition is 1,000 hp you can sleep on

We ended our recent piece about Porsche's off-road forays and the new Porsche 911 Dakar with the line, "It's about to get faster, more crowded, and a lot more expensive in the backwoods." The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition is not what we had in mind when we wrote that, but here we are with no complaints. At some point you're going to need to bug out, and there's no reason not to look like King Bug while doing it. The remake of the Mammoth 900 or the Mammoth 1000 starts with one supplying a base TRX pickup that starts at $86,000. The Mammoth 1000 takes the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 to 1,000 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque for another $36,950. For buyers who can stand to hit the trail with a little less output, the Mammoth 900 runs $25,950 to make 900 hp and 873 lb-ft. The base Overland Edition kit starts at $19,950, putting the prospective prepper at either $131,900 for the 900 or $142,900 for the 1000 before options, taxes, and fees.

What does one get for stopping at first base? The installation of a bed rack, light bar, and full accessory wiring harness, a Nimbus hardshell tent on the rack and a 55-inch retractable awning with LED lights, a shovel, an axe, two gas cans, and eight-gallon pressurized water tank. The Stage 1 Overland Edition tacks another $17,950 onto the price in return for custom front and rear bumpers, the front unit with built-in lighting, 20-inch Hennessey wheels on 35-inch tires, and a leveling kit. On the chance that isn't enough, opting for the Stage 2 Overland Edition kit costs just $4,000 more in order to upgrade to 37-inch tires and retractable side steps and pay $164,850 before extras like all the gear you'd need to actually survive at the end of the trail, not just get to the end of the trail. We'd throw a few more gas cans in there as well. The stock engine with "just" 702 horsepower slurps fuel to the tune of 10 miles per gallon in the city, and it's thirstier off-road.

Hennessey says the newest Mammoth TRX can be ordered either through a Ram dealer or Hennessey directly, and comes with a comprehensive three-year/36,000-mile warranty. It's about to get faster, more crowded, a lot more expensive, and even louder in the backwoods.