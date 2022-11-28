Aston Martin designs another house, this one overlooking Tokyo

In Japan, where so many apartments aren’t much bigger than the cabin of a Bentley, it probably doesn’t makes sense that Aston Martin plans to build a luxury home with a vista overlooking Tokyo.

Of course, the home, designed as it will be by Aston Martin artists, will feature an automotive gallery. And after one’s parked his car, he can enjoy the wine cellar, in-house cinema, gym, and the private spa.

The four-story property, already sold (price not revealed) and due for completion in about a year, is the British brand’s first collaboration with homebuilders in Asia, but it is not the first time Aston has dipped a toe into projects other than automobiles.

In 2018, the company launched a power boat, the AM37, a $1.6 million toy that was the result of two years of research and development. Supposedly designed with similar proportions that Aston applies to its vehicles, the top trim level AM37S makes an estimated 50 knots derived from its twin 520 horsepower Mercury petrol engines. Aston Martin even got into the personal luxury submarine game.

Aston has also partnered to build a 6,000-square foot “house” called Sylvan Rock in the Hudson Valley in upstate New York, costing $7.7 million, and is collaborating on the construction of a 66-floor, high-rise condominium in MiIami. Top price for a unit: $50 million. But the view is very nice.

For the so-called “holistic” extravaganza near Tokyo, Marek Reichman, executive vice president of Aston, said: “The influence of Tokyo culture, with its amazing history and style, holds an important creative space within our design studio. I see fashion, architectural and even culinary references being considered by our team.” Japanese luxury real estate developer firm VIBROA is working with Aston Martin on the project, with an eye toward expanding the carmaker’s presence in Asia.

