2024 GMC Acadia to go full size again for third generation

In July, spy shooters caught prototypes of the next-gen GMC Acadia wrapped up tight in camouflage. We couldn't make out any useful aspects but one: The coming third-gen Acadia is larger than the current second-gen. Remember, GMC debuted a smaller Acadia for the 2017 model year, lopping eight inches of length and three inches of width from the first-gen full-size SUV to create a mid-size three-row SUV. The new prototypes appeared to show that decision would be reversed, now we have proof thanks to more comments unearthed from GM's recent Investor Day presentations in New York. Caught by GM Authority, automaker president Mark Reuss said, "Alongside the Traverse, we’ll move the GMC Acadia to a little bit different size standpoint. This comes in a little bigger than the old Acadia, so it’s a big transformation for GMC and its part of the market."

In a 2016 Automotive News piece about how GMC planned to increase sales volume, AN reported, "One potential avenue: venturing into Jeep's terrain. Industry sources believe GMC is drawing up plans for an SUV based on the same body-on-frame platform that serves as the bones of the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup. It's in the early stages — it doesn't appear to have been sourced to suppliers yet and the SUV's arrival isn't expected until 2020 or later." The first-gen 2016 GMC Acadia was 200.8 inches long, while a 2016 GMC Canyon Crew Cab with the roughly 5-foot bed was 212.8 inches long. It's thought that truncating the second-gen GMC Acadia to 193.4 inches long and 75.4 inches wide was intended to leave plenty of room for the planned SUV on the Canyon platform. However far that SUV project got, it was reportedly canned in 2018.

Hence an upsized Acadia returns. Reuss' comment about the Chevrolet Traverse could imply what's coming for the GMC, the Chevrolet being 205.9 inches long and 78.6 inches wide. A bigger Acadia could make a better sales proposition against the two-row Terrain, too. The Terrain costs almost $9,000 less than the Acadia and is 182.3 inches long and 72.4 inches wide.

It's not clear when GMC plans to show the new Acadia, but the consensus is that it will go on sale for the 2024 model year. Expect an all-new cabin, Super Cruise capability and a front fascia reminiscent of the new Canyon. Powertrain options are a mystery. The current Acadia uses either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, or a 3.6-liter V6 making 310 hp and 271 lb-ft. Some think GM could put the 2.7-liter turbocharged four into play here, that mill making anywhere from 237 to 310 hp depending on application.

