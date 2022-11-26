Classic Fiat 500 Abarth, a one-of-a-kind creation, goes on show in Milan

It’s a little car with a big name: the Fiat Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza '58.

Based on the much-revered Fiat 500, specifically the 1970 edition of the “Cinquecento,” this one-off model was assembled by the Stellantis Heritage team to celebrate the centenary of the Autodromo di Monza, the Formula 1 track located in a park just outside of Milan,

It was Carlo Abarth who, in 1958, shattered six records at Monza in Abarth's first-ever tuned 500. This miniature classic, colored in a subtle shade of grey/green, was displayed earlier this month at the 12th Milano AutoClassica motor show, an event focusing on classic and sports cars.

The two-cylinder engine has been tuned, with displacement increased to 595cc thanks to the Abarth Classiche 595 Tuning Kit. The company says this is inspired by the original kit offered by Abarth in the 1960s.

There are several cosmetic applications as well to the car: cream-colored door trim and the single racing seat — another nod to the original — trimmed in a light cream upholstery. An elegant wooden steering wheel and Jaeger dials dominate the dashboard.

Besides the display in Milan, Fiat also took to the stage last week at the Los Angeles Auto Show, announcing the Cinquecento’s return to the United States in an updated package: powered by battery.

The electric 500e hatchback, which will apparently stay true to the Cinquecento’s essence of cute, will likely be powered by a 117-hp electric motor. The U.S. version will be similar to a setup already on sale in Europe, where it carries a driving range estimate of up to 199 miles per charge. Its expected in North America in early 2024. There will even be an electric Abarth version, but whether the U.S. will get that remains to be seen.