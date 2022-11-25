Drive mice away from your vehicle with this Black Friday rodent repeller deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Mice can make cute pets for some, but for most, they're pests that need to be removed. Just seeing a mouse running around your garage is bad enough, but these little critters are notorious for getting under hoods and chewing through wires, turning a creepy annoyance into a costly problem. In fact, Autoblog has reported on a New York Times piece revealing that a larger-than-expected number of people in the city are battling major issues caused by rodents under the hood. The animals nest under hoods and chew wires, leave debris and other items, and make a mess. Naturally, it's best to avoid this at all costs.

Recently, Autoblog Managing Editor Greg Rasa had a car in the shop, where a mechanic discovered signs of mice under the hood. Thankfully, no damage was done, but the mechanic recommended a precautionary measure to keep rodents out for good. Rodent repellers are simple, cruelty-free ways to keep pests away from your vehicle using lights and ultrasound imperceptible to most humans. Importantly, the recommendation was for a 12V hard-wired version, not the battery version. To our surprise, we were able to find this one on Amazon for just under 30 bucks, with over 1,400 ratings. You can learn a bit more about the product below or check it out for yourself right here.

Key Features