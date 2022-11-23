Lincoln Nautilus next generation leaks on Chinese government site

Automakers keep tight wraps on new vehicles before they’re ready for public viewing, but the regulatory process in some countries makes it impossible to keep secrets. Lincoln has the Chinese government to thank for this latest leak, which comes from the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information. Images posted to the ministry’s site show the upcoming next-generation Lincoln Nautilus, an evolved midsize crossover with styling similar to the Star Concept we saw back in April.

Ford Authority uncovered the images, which show several Star Concept-inspired design touches. The new SUV features a more prominent grille, though, unlike BMW’s recent exploits, Lincoln opted for a subtler look with a single chrome strip running across the top of the grille. The rear-end look is similar to Lincoln’s current SUVs, with Chinese character badges for the local market. Other images uploaded to the site show different Nautilus variants, including various wheel designs, exterior trim and finishing, and at least three grille designs.

Ford Authority found exterior dimensions for the new model, showing that it has grown in several areas:

Length (new/old) : 193.2/190 in

: 193.2/190 in Width : 76.8 / 76.1in

: 76.8 / 76.1in Height : 67.5 / 66.2in

: 67.5 / 66.2in Wheelbase: 114.1 / 112.2 in

We don’t have interior dimensions yet, but increasing wheelbase, height, and overall length should equate to better head and legroom for second-row passengers. Lincoln also hasn’t shared any powertrain details, but Ford Authority reported that the automaker would offer a hybrid option in addition to a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, which got an output boost to 257 horsepower for the new generation.

Ford Authority pointed out that the new Nautilus will be built and sold in China, but its fate in North America isn’t settled. Ford’s Canadian factory in Oakville, Ontario, will shift away from Nautilus and Ford Edge production next year to build new Explorer and electric Lincoln Aviator models.