2023 Honda Pilot priced just above $40,000

Hot on the heels of the 2023 Honda Pilot's introduction, the three-row SUV now has pricing. And although it's massively updated across the board, it's only a little more expensive than the old model. The new base price for the front-wheel-drive Sport is $40,445 including the $1,245 destination charge. That's an increase of $1,070, and it offers significantly updated styling, a fresh interior and a much improved infotainment system among other things. For trims on which all-wheel drive is an option, it's an extra $2,100. Pricing for the whole lineup is below.

Sport: $40,445

EX-L: $43,245

Touring: $47,745

TrailSport (AWD only): $49,645

Elite (AWD only): $53,325

The Sport model comes standard with LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats. The EX-L adds leather, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 9-inch infotainment screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a power tailgate. The Touring adds the eight-passenger layout as standard along with a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Bose sound system and navigation. The Elite comes with ventilated front seats covered in perforated leather, a digital instrument cluster, head-up display and surround-view camera.

The TrailSport slots between Touring and Elite, and it features a bunch of off-road features such as retuned suspension, an extra inch of ground clearance, skid plates, trail cameras and an upgraded all-wheel-drive system. It also gets some styling tweaks and orange contrast stitching and logos in the seat backs. It does result in a hit in fuel economy. Regular Pilots have the same fuel economy as before, with 19 mpg in the city, 27 on the highway and 22 combined with front drive. All-wheel-drive drops those numbers to 19 city, 25 highway and 21 combined. The TrailSport dips to 18 city, 23 highway and 20 combined.

One other add-on newly available to the Pilot is the HPD Package. For $2,950, any Pilot can get a set of fender flares, bronze or black wheels and flashy side graphics.

The Pilot hits dealers next month.

