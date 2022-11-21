2023 Nissan Armada gets higher base price and more features

Nissan has released pricing information for the 2023 Armada, the biggest and most powerful member of its SUV lineup. The burly, body-on-frame family hauler enters the new model year with higher base price across the board and a slightly longer list of standard features.

Pricing for the 2023 Armada starts at $52,095 including a $1,695 destination charge, for the base S trim level with rear-wheel-drive. In comparison, the 2022 Armada S carried a base price of $50,395 including a destination charge pegged at $1,395.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

2023 Armada S: $52,095 ($1,700 more than in 2022)

2023 Armada SV: $56,645 ($2,250 more than in 2022)

2023 Armada SL: $60,065 ($1,860 more than in 2022)

2023 Armada Platinum: $68,415 ($1,620 more than in 2022)

Adding four-wheel-drive (which includes a two-speed transfer case) costs $3,000 regardless of trim level, which is the same amount Nissan charged in 2022. There are no mechanical changes to report: The Armada carries on with a 5.6-liter V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Bolted to a seven-speed automatic transmission, the eight-cylinder gives the Armada an 8,500-pound towing capacity.

Nissan added Amazon Alexa compatibility to the SV, SL, and Platinum trim. It's a system that lets motorists play music, make phone calls, and remotely talk to the various connected devices in their home. SV models also gain a remote engine starter, LED front fog lights, and an auto-dimming interior mirror with a built-in universal garage door opener. Finally, the Armada SL's list of standard features grows with the addition of a heated steering wheel.

The 2023 Nissan Armada will reach showrooms across the nation in the coming weeks. If you want one, we suggest signing the dotted line sooner rather than later. An unverified report claims the next-generation Armada will land in late 2023 with a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

