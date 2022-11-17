  2. Official
Official

North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year finalists revealed

Winners will be announced Jan. 11 in Detroit

Nov 17th 2022 at 12:02PM
The finalists for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards were announced Thursday at the L.A. Auto Show.

— The Acura Integra, Genesis Electrified G80 and Nissan Z made the cut in the car category.

— The Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevy Silverado ZR2 and Lordstown Endurance advanced in trucks.

— And the Cadillac Lyriq, Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 advanced among utilities. 

The winners will be announced Jan. 11 in Detroit. 

The finalists underscored the industry’s shift to electric vehicles, as all three utilities and two of the three trucks are EVs. The finalists were culled from a list of 26 semifinalists made up of three trucks, 10 cars and 16 utility vehicles that are new this year. 

Notables that missed the cut include the Mercedes EQE, Subaru WRX and Toyota GR Corolla in cars; while the Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage and Rivian R1S were among the utes that did not advance. The three trucks are the only ones eligible this year and have advanced through the voting. 

50 jurors who work for media outlets across North America vote three times over the course of the year to whittle down the field, which was originally 47 vehicles. Jurors also test the semifinalists at an October group event in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Honda Civic (car), Ford Maverick (truck) and Ford Bronco (utility vehicle) were the 2022 winners.

Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is a NACTOY juror.

 

