2023 Chrysler Pacifica gets a 'Road Tripper' package for spring

Chrysler minivans can be dressed up with optional package

Nov 16th 2022 at 4:39PM
Chrysler is announcing the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle that celebrates the brand’s long-running history of bringing families together as well as Chrysler Pacifica’s status as the best-in-class road-trip minivan.
Chrysler, the car maker that helped to ignite the minivan craze more than four decades ago, will offer a 2023 Pacifica Road Tripper version to dress up a trio of their minivans next spring.

Borrowing an adjective from a certain German brand, Chrysler has billed the Road Tripper as "the ultimate family travel vehicle.”

The Road Trip package, which can be added to the Touring L and Pacifica Touring L Hybrid models, is mostly comprised of cosmetic features. It will cost from $1,495 to $2,395, depending on the model.

Road Trippers will show off Luster Gray Road Tripper graphics, outlined in Brilliant Orange, on the front driver and passenger doors. The 20-inch wheels (18-inch wheels on the Hybrid) are also Luster Gray, as are the center caps, which carry a Brilliant Orange Chrysler wing badge logo. The package also includes semi-gloss Granite Crystal accents front and rear, as well as on door moldings, door handles and mirror caps. There's also a roof rack and all-weather floor mats.

The optional Road Tripper package is to be available on gas-powered Pacifica Touring L and Pacifica Touring L Hybrid models, in a choice of three exterior colors: Bright White, Brilliant Black and Ceramic Gray. Ordering for the vans is scheduled to open in the first quarter of next year, with deliveries to dealers in the spring.

The company says it had turned to social media to select a name for the package, with the final selection garnering the most votes in a poll on some social channels, including Instagram and Twitter. The idea, said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO, was to demonstrate “the Chrysler brand’s commitment to customer collaboration moving forward.”

