2023 Ford Bronco Sport adds Black Diamond Off-Road Package to lineup

A new package is coming to the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport, and it’s going to be called the Black Diamond Off-Road Package. It consists of several capability and appearance updates to the Bronco Sport.

For 2023, you’ll be able to spec it on either the Big Bend or Outer Banks trim levels. It brings you a little closer to the Badlands when it comes to off-road protection and tires, but doesn’t go all the way there with the torque-vectoring rear differential and other extras. Included in the Black Diamond Off-Road package are additional steel bash plates for underbody protection and a front skid plate. You also get the 17-inch steel-look aluminum wheels that are wrapped in all-terrain tires. As for the appearance items, Ford throws in a matte black hood graphic and lower bodyside graphics on the driver and passenger doors. The package is available to order in a 2023 Bronco Sport now.

In addition to the new package, Ford also just announced that its Bronco Off-Roadeo experience is newly available for all new Bronco Sport owners who buy a 2023 model year vehicle, instead of just buyers of the Badlands trim. Ford is also adding winter off-road experiences for its locations in Utah and Texas.

Related video: