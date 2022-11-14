Porsche's Taycan Cross Turismo two-steps with a monster truck

"On the surface, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo and a Monster Jam truck seem not to have a great deal in common." Truer words were never strung together, and that was how Porsche opened the second paragraph of the announcement accompanying this, ahem, unconventional video spectacle. But hey, it's four-wheel-drive vehicles playing in the dirt, right? It may not make sense, but that doesn't mean it's boring.
There's no race here, nor is there any sort of battle. It's just two talented drivers having a bit of fun on the Monster Jam course at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. At the wheel of the Monster Jam rig is veteran driver Linsey Read; piloting the Taycan is veteran Porsche hotshoe Leh Keen. Predictably, neither spends much time facing forward as the two proceed to tear up the course in their respective chariots.
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo vs. Monster Jam truck
It's silly to compare the two, but so is everything else about this, so why not? The Taycan's electric motors produce 750 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque; the Monster Truck's supercharged 9.2-liter V8 makes a whopping 1,500 horses and 1,200 lb-ft. But if you think the Porsche's a porker at just under 5,200 pounds, it's a featherweight by comparison; the truck checks in at 12,000 pounds. Monster Jam boasts that its trucks can catch 60 feet of air, but we're confident the Porsche could pull that off. Once.
Enjoy the antics. Happy Monday.
Related video: