Porsche's Taycan Cross Turismo two-steps with a monster truck

"On the surface, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo and a Monster Jam truck seem not to have a great deal in common." Truer words were never strung together, and that was how Porsche opened the second paragraph of the announcement accompanying this, ahem, unconventional video spectacle. But hey, it's four-wheel-drive vehicles playing in the dirt, right? It may not make sense, but that doesn't mean it's boring.

There's no race here, nor is there any sort of battle. It's just two talented drivers having a bit of fun on the Monster Jam course at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. At the wheel of the Monster Jam rig is veteran driver Linsey Read; piloting the Taycan is veteran Porsche hotshoe Leh Keen. Predictably, neither spends much time facing forward as the two proceed to tear up the course in their respective chariots.